Pet costume contest, treats and more in Flushing Oct. 12th

(10/05/19) - Why should your pet miss out on the Halloween fun? The good news is your four legged friend doesn't have to!

The 13th Annual Tricks for Treats event is happening Saturday, October 12 at Key-Lore Woof Woods Dog Park in Flushing.

Take your pet along trails to get delicious treats from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

There's a costume contest for you and your pet beginning at 2 p.m.

Registration starts at 12:30 p.m.

Donations are welcome and benefit the Humane Society of Genesee County.

Adoption Manager Lin Holmes stopped by the ABC12 with nine-year-old Chihuahua mix Thede to dish about the event.

To learn more visit: https://geneseehumane.org/.