Pet groomer collecting donations for Saginaw, Midland counties pets

(5/21/2020) - The Owosso Farmers Market will be open this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Downton Hound pet grooming will be accepting donations at the farmers market to take to the Saginaw and Midland county humane societies. Cash and supply donations will be divided between the two shelters.

They are seeking donations of the following items:

-- Fancy Feast Kitten can food

-- Purina One Cat & Kitten dry food

-- Friskies Pate canned food

-- Paper towels

-- Bleach wipes

-- Kitty litter

-- Financial donations for spay and neuter costs or other supplies.

-- Other items on the Midland County Humane Society wish list.