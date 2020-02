(2/25/20) - Meet Luke, a 10-year-old retriever, hound mix, available for adoption at the Shiawassee Humane Society.

Luke has been adopted seven times and returned to the shelter. He has separation anxiety, and has been known to be an escape artist. But as you can see, he is very sweet and certainly loves treats!

For more information, contact the Shiawassee Humane Society:

2752 W. Bennington Road in Owosso

(989) 723-4262