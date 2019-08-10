Petfest helps animals find their fur-ever homes

(08/10/19)-Dozens of animals found their fur-ever homes Saturday.

Petfest 2019 was held in Grand Blanc.

Animal rescues from all over Genesee County took part in the one day event which featured cats, kittens, puppies and dogs of all ages and sizes.

"Its awesome. We're all here for the same thing. We're all here to adopt out as many animals, find as many homes as we can. this year at our rescue we have adopted over 800 animals," said Fenton Adopt a Pet, Lisa Walker.

New pet owners were also able to microchip their new best friends for just $10 dollars, courtesy of the Genesee County Animal Control.