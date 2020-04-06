Phishing scheme seeks funds on behalf of Michigan State Firemen's Association

(4/6/2020) - As more COVID-19 cases are reported, scammers are finding new ways to exploit people's generosity.

A national email phishing scam was sent out Sunday. The email appears to be sent from the president of the Michigan State Firemen's Association, but it was not.

The email asked people to buy gift cards for preventative items for people affected by coronavirus. It appears to have come from Denmark.

The firemen's association says it's not asking for funds related to COVID-19 at this time.

