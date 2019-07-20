Phone services impacted by storms for Fenton area Charter Communications customers

(07/20/19) - The Fenton Police Department has issued an alert about Charter Communications.

The department says Charter suffered damage from a line of thunderstorms that moved through the area Friday.

That damage is impacting roughly 1,600 residents who live in the Fenton area.

The department says, "If you have VOIP/land line via Charter, chances are you will be unable to call 911."

Restoration should happen by 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

You can call Fenton police at 810-629-5311 if you live in the city of Fenton.

Genesee County residents impacted can call 810-732-9911.

Livingston County residents impacted can call 517-546-9111.