Photos of clothing released in Saginaw County human remains mystery

(8/29/2019) - New theories and photos could crack the mystery of whose bones were found in Saginaw County last year.

Police are working on a fresh tip on the identity of the man whose remains were found in a wooded area last September.

Investigators are exploring a number of options when it comes to how the man died.

A Michigan State University anthropologist believes this person died from blunt force trauma.

The bones were so badly fractured, one possibility is the person fell from an airplane.

"We know they died a terrible death, we just want to know who it is," says Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

That almost complete human skeleton was found in this wooded area in southwest Saginaw County last September by the owner of the property, who was checking trail cameras.

Clothing on and near the bones were found. Black Skecher boots, a Calvin Klein belt with a 32 inch waist, a Boston Traders sweater, all pieces to the puzzle, but so far investigators have not been able to identify the man.

Forensic anthropologist Joe Hefner determined the bones were badly broken, but what caused the fractures is a mystery.

"It can be any number of things really, from a fall from height, to being struck by a car. To something as ludicrous as being shot from a cannon," Hefner says.

"Falling from an airplane would cause that," says Federspiel.

He is looking at the possibility the person fell or was dumped out of an airplane.

Eric Franks has been missing since 2011 and one theory investigators in that case looked at is that his body was disposed of by being dropped in a remote area from a small airplane. But these remains included teeth, while Franks had dentures.

"If you use the airplane theory, were they even from the United States, we don't know," he says.

Investigators are also working on a fresh tip.

A person suggested the remains could be that of Aaron Idle, an Owosso man who went missing in 2013.

Police there believe Idle died of a drug overdose and his body was put in a dumpster and his remains ended up in a Genesee County landfill. But his body was never found. A man was convicted of lying to police during that investigation.

The bones and clothing in the Saginaw County case are with a DNA testing facility in Texas.

"We hope that whoever this person was, may have had their DNA in the national system, if not, we are back to square one," Federspiel says.

I spoke to Aaron Idle's parents today and they did not want to comment at this time about the investigation.

