Physicians may have to modify how they ask for information from patients in wake of Michigan vaping ban

(09/05/19) - While businesses have just weeks to comply with a ban on flavored nicotine vaping products, health care providers are also having to adjust.

"With this ban on the sale it's going to probably get more and more physicians to pay attention to it. They're probably going to try to modify some of the questionnaires," said Dr. Uzma Khan, Family Medicine Physician at McLaren Flint.

Khan says they haven't noticed an uptick in vaping-related illness at the Flint hospital, but that could be due to how those cases are often reported.

"I think it's a little bit of an under-reported thing. We are not even yet asking our patients particularly if they're using e-cigarettes or vapes; we're asking them, 'do you smoke cigarettes,'" Khan said.

As more research is done, data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shows more high school students are vaping.

Of the mid-Michigan counties that reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Shiawassee County showed the largest uptick in e-cigarette usage from 2015-2016 to 2017-2018, at 87-percent. There were also increases in Tuscola (76%), Genesee (30%), Huron (69%) and Saginaw (38%) counties.

Sanilac County, which did not report in 2015/16, had 36.2-percent of high school students using e-cigarettes in 2017/18.

That data, along with six Michigan cases of breathing illness possibly linked to e-cigarettes and warnings from the US Surgeon General, were enough to cause Whitmer to take action.

"We were not sure but now since those new cases have started to appear. We think it has something to do with the respiratory illnesses because we know nicotine is going in but they're inhaling some chemicals that are not really known to us and what they can cause," Khan said.

Hurley Medical Center also said it doesn't have any data to support an increase in vaping-related illnesses.

The American Vaping Association has slammed the ban as something that will hurt small businesses and increase cigarette usage.