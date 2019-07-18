Pickup truck driver pinned after hitting tree in Birch Run

(7/18/2019) - Main Street in Birch Run was closed after a pickup truck slammed into a tree Thursday morning.

The truck was driving east on Main Street near Elm Street in the village of Birch Run when it went off the road and hit the tree.

The driver was pinned inside and the truck was initially on fire, but bystanders extinguished it.

The Saginaw County crash investigation team was at the scene Thursday. Police could not immediately say what caused the truck to leave the road surface.