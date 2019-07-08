Pilot receives minor injuries after float plane overturns in Lapeer County

(7/8/2019) - The Federal Aviation Administration is joining the investigation into a float plane crash on Lake Pleasant in Lapeer County.

A 74-year-old man from Lapeer suffered minor cuts when his float plane crashed during a landing on Lake Pleasant in Lapeer County.

The 74-year-old pilot from Lapeer was coming in for a landing on July 3 when the nose dipped into the water, causing the two-seater Super Cub airplane to overturn onto its top.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says a resident on a pontoon boat rushed over to rescue the pilot, who was alone on the plane, while emergency crews rushed to the scene.

Police say the pilot frequently flies around Mid-Michigan and has landed on area lakes for several years. He suffered minor cuts in the crash and declined medical attention at the scene.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Dive Team helped recover the plane from the water. The Federal Aviation Administration has joined the investigation into what caused the crash.