Pinconning police captain found disoriented in patrol car, receiving treatment

(9/13/2019) - The captain of the Pinconning Police Department is hospitalized Friday after he was found disoriented in his patrol car Thursday evening.

A co-worker got concerned Thursday evening when Terry Spencer didn't show up for a fire department training session.

An officer went to the Pinconning police station, where he found Spencer disoriented and suffering from an injury. Investigators haven't disclosed how Spencer got hurt.

Police believe the injury may have led to some type of medical complication. He was recovering Friday at an area hospital.