Pit bull groups offer competing messages

(10/24/2019) - Two groups with competing messages about pit bulls are working to raise awareness on Thursday.

The group Responsible Citizens of Public Safety is holding a demonstration on the steps of the State Capitol in Lansing in light of National Pit Bull Victim Awareness Day.

According to data from the organization, pit bulls have killed 24 people to date this year in the United States. That on average is a deadly attack every 11 days.

The group's goal is to remember victims and call on the media to help address the critical issue of pit bull attacks.

In contrast, the Michigan Pit Bull Education Project is showcasing pit bulls available for adoption in Mid-Michigan as they work to educate the community about breed discrimination.

The group highlighted several pit bulls at Genesee County Animal Control this week.

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, so the fee has been lowered to $35 to adopt adult dogs from the Genesee County shelter through Oct. 31.

Contact the shelter in Flint to meet one. The Genesee County animal shelter is closed for construction Thursday and Friday this week, but will be open for its normal hours Saturday.