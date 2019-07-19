Pita Way planning new restaurant in Grand Blanc Township retail center

(7/19/2019) - A Mediterranean fast-food restaurant that was started by Michigan-native is expanding to Grand Blanc Township.

Pita Way's first location is in Clarkston and the chain recently opened a ninth location in Fenton. The new Grand Blanc Township eatery will be located across from Walmart and Panera Bread.

A multi-unit retail center is under construction on the east side of Saginaw Street between Auto Zone and Omega. Crews were working to clear the site and install foundations this week.

An opening date for the Pita Way hasn't been announced.

The chain boasts a menu designed to offer customers quick service like a fast food restaurant but with much less fat and fewer calories.

The menu includes a wide selection of wraps, pitas and bowls with several meat choices and fresh toppings. Side items include french fries, soups, salads and hommus.