Planet 3 shooting illustrates Genesee County's domestic violence problem, advocate says

(1/28/2020) - Take a look at these statistics shared by the Shelterhouse of Midland:

- Each minute - 20 people across the United States are physically abused by an intimate partner.

- That means 10-million people become victims each year.

- One in 4 women and one in 7 men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

- And, in 60-percent of the cases, a child is present and also not treated well.

These statistics reveal just how common domestic violence is in our communities.

On Saturday, January 18th, a woman shot and killed her boyfriend inside the Planet 3 Extreme Air Park in Flint Township.

The Genesee County Prosecutor said she will not face charges, explaining the woman was acting in self defense. She believed her or her son's life were in danger because of the man.

The YWCA of Greater Flint is, of course, upset about what happened. But, victim advocate Roiann Bean said because of it, more people are paying attention and acknowledging there is a domestic violence problem in Genesee County.

"I feel like this is giving domestic violence victims a voice, where before they felt like nobody was listening, nobody heard me," she explained.

Bean said how the community reacted to the case is giving victims hope.

"Before it was always it's the victim's fault, but now with this happening, I think it's turning it around and putting the responsibility where it belongs -- on the perpetrator," she said.

Bean has been a victim advocate with the YWCA for ten years. She explained that domestic violence has always been a community problem; but a lot of times, the community turns its head.

"It happened in this case matter of fact, you know, it's a lot. A lot of people don't want to get involved," Bean said.

But she added, you should always call 9-1-1 if you're concerned.

"It's sad because they could save somebody's life if they got involved," she said. "So, if you see something going on that doesn't look right, call the police, that's kind of what they're there for."

And it's important to remember, even if the police response doesn't result in the victim getting help, you're helping them start a paper trail. Bean said that will back them up when they feel comfortable to put an end to the abuse.

If you need help or want to make a change in your life, the state of Michigan has a very helpful tool showing shelters and organizations who can help you reclaim your life.

You can click to find a list by county, region, or even city. It will show you not only the location, but also the website address and crisis hotlines available to you. Many operate 24-hours a day.

