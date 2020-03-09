Play with real construction equipment at Minn. company Extreme Sandbox

A Minnesota company offers a grown-up version of a sandbox where you get to operate heavy construction equipment.

A Minnesota company lets you operate heavy construction machinery in a sandbox for grownups. (Source: WCCO/CNN)

Admit it, when you see a construction site, you kind of wonder what it would be like to sit in the driver's seat of a mega-machine.

Randy Stenger had that exact same thought.

"A lot of people ask me how I came up with the idea and they think I was a contractor and I’m like, 'Nope, I'm just a big kid at heart,'" Stenger said.

Ten years ago, he turned his idea into Extreme Sandbox.

"We have excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, mini excavators. I get to dig in the dirt. I play for a living," Stenger said.

There’s an excavator obstacle course where a car gets picked up like it’s nothing, and after a quick spin, it’s gently placed back on the ground.

The bulldozer has an obstacle course of its own, where you make a ramp and eventually get to test your balance.

At the end of the day, people leave with a new appreciation for what construction crews are doing.

Extreme sandbox focuses on corporate team building, but anyone can make a reservation.

There’s now a second location north of Dallas, Texas, with an eye on opening more locations in the future.

Copyright 2020 WCCO via CNN. All rights reserved.