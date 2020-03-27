Please help support our local businesses during coronavirus pandemic

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) In this time of uncertainty, ABC12 would like ask all of our viewers to please help support our local business community.
Below is a list of business that are still open and adjusting to meet your needs.
If your business is not on this list please call General Sales Manager Brock Rice at 810-233-3130 or email openMI@abc12.com
Businesses seen on ABC12
Al Bourdeau Insurance Agency
Alderman’s Inc.
Art Sample Furniture
Bankruptcy Law Office George E Jacobs
Bieri Hearing Specialists
Blessing Company Plumbing, Heating and Cooling
Dorsey Schools
Dukes Car Stereo
Elga Credit Union
Fast Eddies
Financial Plus Credit Union
Flint Farmer’s Market
Happy’s Pizza
JCL Garage Doors and Windows
Johnson Law
JP Morgan/Chase
Key Lore in Flushing
Kroger
Lucy Ham Group
Marathon Flint Oil
McDonald’s
Memorial Healthcare in Owosso
MTA – Mass Transportation Authority
Pearle Vision
Rebekah’s Health and Nutrition
ReMAX of Michigan
Rumsey Insurance Agency
Semmens transmissions
Schell Spinal Pain Management
Shea Automotive Group
Stanley Steamer
Super Cash
The Sam Bernstein Law Firm
Tuffy Auto Service Centers
Whitehorse tavern Flint
Wohlfeil’s
Sharp Funeral Homes
USA Insulation
Vic Canever
Vinyl Sash
Other Local Businesses in our Community
List to be updated as requested.