Poke Bowl owners prepare for pop-up tasting event this weekend

(7/4/2019) - Owners of the new Poke Bowl restaurant coming to downtown Flint next spring are giving eaters a taste of what's to come.

Poke Bowl will be a place where customers can get vegetables, fruits, sauces and meats all in one bowl.

"It's healthy. It's good for you. It's really fresh. You can eat it before a work out or you can eat it just for dinner,” said Justin Bush who is opening the restaurant with Jeron Dotson.

Patrons will have to wait another six months before they get to eat at Poke Bowl regularly. A grand opening date hasn't been announced.

"I feel good that we were actually able to take a really trendy food out there on the coast and everything like that and bring it back to Flint,” Bush said.

On Saturday, the duo is hosting a pop-up event at the Flint Farmers Market for the community to try their bowls.

"I think people are going to actually enjoy having something new,” Bush said.

He and Dotson made a big push to get to this point. After pitching their idea at a Flint Soup community event, they won a micro-grant from the organization.

They are hoping the community will welcome them with open arms.

"Poke is just one of those things that's culturally diverse and it's something different,” Dotson said.

The pop up event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.