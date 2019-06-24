Police: 14-year-olds post prank pellet gun shooting on social media

(6/24/2019) - An internet prank caught on video drew police to a Midland County residence Sunday evening.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the video around 10:50 p.m.

The video shows a 14-year-old boy's holding a pellet gun in another 14-year-old boy's mouth and pulling the trigger. The purported victim pretended he was actually shot, according to the sheriff's office.

However, investigators determined the pellet gun was not loaded and nobody was injured. Both 14-year-olds told police they were willing participants playing a joke.

Police talked with the boys and their parents about gun safety and acceptable use of social media. No criminal charges were announced on Monday.