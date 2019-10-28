Police: 16-year-old blackmailed into sending nude photos online

(10/28/2019) - Police are warning parents to watch their children online closely after a 16-year-old in Tuscola County was blackmailed into sending nude photos.

The teen got a friend request from someone on Facebook and they struck up a brief online relationship, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe the "friend" was pretending to be someone they are not. That person then told the teen to send nude photos or they would publish what was said online.

Tuscola County authorities say they've received several similar complaints over the years.

Police urge parents to warn their children against sending any nude photos or videos to anyone online because that is a crime and could result in charges.

In addition, sending nude images online "is like shooting a bullet from a gun," the sheriff's office says. There is no way to get it back or control where it gets posted afterward.