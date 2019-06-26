Police: 17-year-old girl nearly abducted from Tuscola County farm

(6/26/2019) - An attempted abduction in Tuscola County has investigators working to figure out who would have attacked a 17-year-old doing chores in a barn.

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says it happened Tuesday on Centerline Road near White Creek Road in Koylton Township.

The alleged victim told investigators that someone grabbed her from behind, but she managed to escape.

Several agencies helped try to track down a suspect, but even with the help of a K-9 team they didn't find anyone. The case remains under investigation.