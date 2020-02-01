Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral

Authorities say gunfire erupted after a funeral in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shootings happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday outside the Victory City Church.

They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene.

The wounded were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.

Police said at least 13 rounds were fired.

No arrests have been made and no further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.