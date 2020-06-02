Police: 2 men shooting at road sign narrowly miss resident, hit house 4 times

(6/2/2020) - Two men are facing charges after the allegedly shot a house four times while firing at a road sign, narrowly missing one of the residents.

The 20-year-old from Mussey in St. Clair County and a 19-year-old from Bad Axe went to target practice with rifles on state land in Huron County on Saturday evening.

They stopped to shoot at a "Do Not Pass" sign in the 10000 block of Weale Road in Huron County's Fairhaven Township, according to the sheriff's office.

A female resident in a house nearby was walking around inside when a bullet whizzed by her head, according to police. Investigators found a total of four bullet holes in the house.

Another resident heard the gunfire and a vehicle driving away, so they chased the two suspects a short distance. The suspects stopped and waited for a sheriff deputy to arrive.

Police say both admitted to target shooting on the state land across from the house and firing at the sign, which was located across the road from the state land. They allegedly didn't realize there was a house nearby.

Investigators say four bullets fired at the sign strayed into the house.

The sheriff's office confiscated .22-caliber rifles from the suspects and forwarded reports to the Huron County Sheriff's Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges will be filed.