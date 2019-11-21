Police: 2 seriously injured after semi truck suffers mechanical failure, hits pickup

(11/21/2019) - Police say a semi truck suffered a mechanical failure and crashed into a pickup truck.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at M-90 and Croswell Road in Sanilac County.

The semi truck driven by 38-year-old Mark Noll was heading north on Croswell Road when it suffered an undisclosed mechanical issue, according to the Croswell Police Department.

Noll crashed into a Dodge pickup truck heading west on M-90. The collision pinned 33-year-old Joshua Walls of Croswell in the pickup truck, so firefighters used hydraulic tools to free him.

Walls was transported to McLaren Port Huron hospital and later transferred to a larger hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Noll was taken to McKenzie Hospital with serious injuries.

Croswell police were still investigating the crash Thursday.