Police: 20-year-old woman critical after shooting by teenage boy

(1/7/2020) - Police say a 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot by a former lover in Zilwaukee.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Edison Street, according to the Michigan State Police.

The female victim was rushed to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. A 17-year-old male was arrested on undisclosed charges related to the incident.

Investigators say the suspect and the victim were engaged in a dating relationship previously.