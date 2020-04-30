Police: 23-year-old dies after running stop sign, crashing into dump truck

(4/30/2020) - A 23-year-old Breckenridge man died after police say he ran a stop sign in a rural area of Midland County and crashed into a dump truck.

Thomas Heinzelmann was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Magruder Road around 9:20 a.m. Monday when he ran the stop sign at Kent Road in Jasper Township, according to the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

Heinzelmann's Jeep collided with the side of a Kenworth dump truck in the intersection.

Heinzelmann, who police say was not wearing a seat belt, was airlifted from the scene to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he died on Wednesday. The 61-year-old dump truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office was still investigating the crash on Thursday.