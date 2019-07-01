Police: 25-year-old drowned after driving off road into water-filled ditch

(7/1/2019) - Police have identified the man who died when the vehicle he was driving went into a water filled ditch in Bay County.

Police say 25-year-old Brad Webster was found dead with his seat belt still on after he drove off the end of Nolet Road, down a two track and into a water-filled ditch.

His passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was able to free herself from the vehicle and get help.

Autopsy results released on Monday indication Webster drowned. Investigators say alcohol may be a factor in the accident.