Police: 28-year-old Davison woman killed in mobile home community

(4/1/2020) - Police say a 28-year-old woman found dead in a Richfield Township mobile home community was murdered.

The Richfield Township Police Department found the body of Sidney Szewczyk at a residence in the Davison Hills Mobile Home Community around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the residence to check on Szewczyk when they found her dead.

Police arrested a 40-year-old Davison man in Kentucky and charged him with open murder. He is awaiting extradition back to Michigan to face the charges.

Investigators did not release how Szewczyk died or a possible motive for the murder.