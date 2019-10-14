Police: 29-year-old Tased, falls onto large knife, dies of stab wound

(10/14/2019) - Police say a Northern Michigan man died when he fell on a knife after an officer Tased him.

The Evart Police Department and Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a man threatening his father with two large knives in the village of Marion around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Evart police found the 29-year-old son walking near the residence and ordered him to get on his knees, which he did, Michigan State Police investigators say.

Officers then told the man to put his hands on his head, but he refused to comply. The 29-year-old reached into his waistband and pulled out a large knife or small sword, investigators say.

The Evart officers were positioned in front and behind the suspect ordering him to put down the weapon. The officer in back deployed a Taser, causing the suspect to fall forward onto the weapon, according to Michigan State Police.

The suspect stabbed himself in the chest. Police immediately called for an ambulance and began rendering first aid, but the suspect died at the scene.

Both Evart officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in police involved deaths. The Osceola County Prosecutor's Office will decide whether they face criminal charges.

Michigan State Police detectives are in charge of the investigation.