Police: 3 people airlifted with life-threatening injuries after Dodge Charger runs stop sign

(6/7/2019) - Three people were airlifted to trauma centers with life-threatening injuries after a crash in rural Isabella County on Thursday.

A Dodge Charger ran a stop sign at the corner of Weidman and Meridian roads in Nottawa Township just before 3 p.m., according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office.

A GMC pickup truck hit the Charger, pinning all three occupants inside. The 62-year-old driver of the pickup truck also was pinned.

LifeNet from Saginaw and Aeromed from Grand Rapids airlifted the 18-year-old man driving the Charger and a 23-year-old male passenger from the scene.

A Survival Flight helicopter met the 42-year-old woman riding in the Charger at a Mount Pleasant-area hospital and airlifted her to a larger trauma center.

The pickup truck driver also was hospitalized. Police say injuries to everyone in the Charger were life-threatening, but they did not have updates on their conditions Friday.

The sheriff's office says witnesses reported the Charger running a stop sign, causing the crash. Some of the people involved also were not wearing seat belts.