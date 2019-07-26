Police: 33-year-old smuggles drugs into Tuscola County Jail, overdoses

(7/26/2019) - An inmate at the Tuscola County Jail suffered an overdose after police say she smuggled drugs inside a body cavity.

The 33-year-old Cass City woman began serving a jail sentence on Thursday evening after she was convicted of retail fraud, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.

She began displaying overdose symptoms shortly after she was booked into the jail. An ambulance transported her to McLaren Caro Hospital.

Investigators say the woman apparently smuggled some illegal drugs into the jail inside a body cavity. She likely will face additional charges of bringing drugs into a correctional facility.

The sheriff's office says the incident is another sign of the growing drug problem in Tuscola County and across Michigan.