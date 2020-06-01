Police: 38-year-old stabbed by woman, shot by her brother

(6/1/2020) - Police say a 38-year-old man from Saginaw is recovering after he was shot and stabbed during a dispute with a woman and her brother on Sunday evening.

The man got into a dispute with a 31-year-old woman in the 700 block of Vermont Street when she stabbed him, according to the Saginaw Police Department.

When the man tried defending himself, investigators say the woman's 33-year-old brother brought out a gun and shot the 38-year-old.

Police say the victim was hospitalized in stable condition on Monday while the woman and her brother likely will face criminal charges for the incident.