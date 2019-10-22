Police: 44-year-old intoxicated when she hit empty Grand Blanc school bus

(10/22/2019) - A 44-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving after hitting a Grand Blanc school bus with a young child in her minivan, police say.

The woman was driving north on Dort Highway around 1:45 p.m. when she slowed for the red light at Saginaw Street. Police say she crept through the red light, crossed the intersection and collided with the bus.

No students were on the bus, which sustained very little damage, and the bus driver was not injured. The 44-year-old and young child in the woman's minivan also were not injured.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department performed field sobriety tests on the 44-year-old at the scene before she was taken into custody and charged with operating while intoxicated, according to Sgt. Scott Theede.

Police took custody of the young child in the minivan. Authorities were working to contact relatives who could take care of the child.

The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department, Genesee County Sheriff's Office and Medstar Ambulance also were on the scene.