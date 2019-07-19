Police: 46-year-old critical, 3 others hurt after drunk driver runs stop sign

(7/19/2019) - A 46-year-old woman was listed in critical condition Friday after her car got hit by another driver who ran a stop sign, police say.

Police say the at-fault driver was traveling eastbound on Ruth Avenue and ran the stop sign at Saginaw Street. That car collided with two cars driving northbound on Saginaw Street around 11:35 a.m. Thursday.

All three cars came to rest near a vacant building at the intersection.

Traci Nawatha, who was driving one of the cars on Saginaw Street, was rushed to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of critical internal injuries. A 6-year-old girl riding with her went to the hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of minor injuries.

Two women age 60 and 63 in the other car driving on Saginaw Street were treated for minor injuries at McLaren Flint hospital.

The Flint Police Department arrested the driver of the car that ran the stop sign, but investigators didn't say whether they have been charged. Police were still determining whether drugs, alcohol or excessive speed contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6891.