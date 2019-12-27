Police: Burglars smash through doors at Target store to steal valuable merchandise

(12/27/2019) - Police are looking for five suspects who smashed their way into a Target store early Friday and made off with valuable merchandise.

Surveillance cameras show the suspects smashing through glass doors at the store located at 8043 Challis Road around 5 a.m. A burglar alarm activated, which led to police responding, according to the city of Brighton.

Once inside, the suspects damaged display cases and stole cell phones, watches and other merchandise. They fled the scene before police arrived in a small, light-colored SUV in an unknown direction.

Investigators say the suspects were inside the store for less than two minutes.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to email pattonb@brightoncitypolice.org or call 810-844-5187.