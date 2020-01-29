Police: Child recovered after left inside stolen car

(1/29/2020) - Grand Rapids police say a toddler has been found safe after the car the child was in was stolen.

Sgt. John Wittkowski says officers located the child inside the running vehicle Wednesday with the help of a bystander. He says officers located the car and the child about seven minutes after the vehicle was stolen.

The child is between 2 and 3 years old, but police have not released whether it is a boy or girl. Police were questioning a person of interest.

