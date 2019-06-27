Police: Curfew law requires parental supervision during Flint fireworks

(6/27/2019) - The Flint Police Department is reminding parents that unaccompanied minors are not allowed around the city's fireworks display on July 4.

The city's special public events curfew will be in effect from 6 p.m. July 4 to 6 a.m. July 5 in the area bounded by 5th Avenue, Cesar Chavez Drive, I-69, Hammerberg Road, Miller Road, Fox Street and North Chevrolet Avenue.

Police say the curfew ordinance is designed to provide a safe and orderly environment at the fireworks, which assures visitors that they can relax and enjoy the annual tradition.

If unaccompanied minors age 17 or younger are caught in the curfew area, police will find their parents in violation of their responsibility and impose a $250 fine.