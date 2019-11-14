Police department adds new weapon in the fight against substance abuse

(11/14/19) - Addiction can rip families apart.

And getting help can be difficult and embarrassing.

That's why more and more local police departments are teaming up to get drug users the help they need.

The good news is - more and more communities and agencies are recognizing drug abuse as a disease - not a crime.

The Montrose Police Department announced Thursday they are joining the Hope Not Handcuffs initiative started by Families against Narcotics two years ago.

The goal is to reduce dependency with heroin, prescription drugs, and alcohol - by giving addicts treatment options.

"This gives us a way to help people that have family members or themselves that are addicted, have an addiction. I've been out here 20 years and I've seen many families struggle with those type of issues," said Montrose Police Chief Jamie Cochran.

The program is designed to provide necessary resources to move forward in life - past addiction.

Montrose is now one of nearly 80 agencies across the state in the fight against this epidemic.

"We've talked to a lot of police officers, they'll tell us a lot of the time, we can't arrest our way out of it. So, this is something that helps them do something different and also helps them to kind of de-face the stigma they have in the community, as far as, them wanting to help folks that are struggling with addiction, versus just putting them in jail," explained Families Against Narcotics Regional Director Aaron Rubio.

Anyone struggling with any drug addiction can stop by a participating police agency and ask for help.

For those without insurance or on Medicaid, the program is free.

Since the program began in 2017 - Hope Not Handcuffs has helped more than 35-hundred people.

For those who feel they can't reach out to a local police department - there's a toll free number 833-202-HOPE or the Families Against Narcotics website.