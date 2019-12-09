Police: Detroit children find 4 overdose victims, including deceased mother

(12/9/2019) - Two girls -- ages 8 and 6 -- discovered four overdose victims at a Detroit house, including their mother who was among three who died.

The Detroit News reports that first responders used the overdose-reversing drug, Naloxone, on Sunday to revive a 32-year-old man Sunday.

The newspaper says the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office identified the three who died as Marcel Redmond, Rashawn Nathanial and Donna White.

A cause of death was not released. White was the mother of the two girls who found the victims.