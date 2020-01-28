Police: Drowsy driver swims to safety after crashing through guardrail

(1/28/2020) - A 19-year-old swam to safety after crashing through a guardrail into the Pigeon River on Monday afternoon.

Drake Bletl of Bay Port was driving west on Weale Road west of Caseville Road in Huron County's Winsor Township around 4 p.m. when he fell asleep, according to the sheriff's office.

He drove through the guardrail and splashed into the river. His 2006 Chrysler Sebring convertible quickly started sinking into the 10 to 12-foot deep water with a fast current.

Police say Bletl kicked out the back window of the car and swam to safety on shore. He complained of chest injuries but declined medical attention at the scene.

The Sebring became fully submerged in the river, which was littered with fallen trees and other debris washed away in recent rainstorms. Divers returned to the scene in daylight on Tuesday to hook a cable to the car so it could be removed.