Police: Evidence from vehicle shows Aniah Blanchard was harmed

The Auburn Police Division says evidence from inside Aniah Blanchard’s vehicle shows she was harmed.

Blanchard, 19, who has been missing for more than a week, “is considered to be a victim of foul play.”

Her family reported her missing on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Her 2017 Honda CR-V, which had sustained heavy damaged, was found at a Montgomery apartment complex Friday night.

Police are still asking the public for any information on the location of Blanchard and her vehicle between Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Friday.

Wednesday, Auburn Police Chief Paul Register was in Montgomery meeting with the 11 other agencies involved in this investigation. He said they are very concerned for Blanchard’s safety.

Register says investigators are keying in on the area between Auburn and Montgomery and any relationships that would prompt her to meet someone. Register couldn’t speak to whether they believe Blanchard drove the car to Montgomery or whether they believed she was likely in the Montgomery area.

“Montgomery is certainly a place that we need to be concentrating on heavily,” said Register. “So we would just ask anybody that saw her car, so anybody resembling her or even her information, please reach out to the police division, Montgomery Police Department.”

Monday, police released a short surveillance video that shows Blanchard at a convenience store on South College Street in Auburn late Wednesday night. It was recorded just before her vehicle was seen traveling southbound on South College Street.

Blanchard is a native of Homewood and a student at Southern Union State Community College in Auburn. Her step father is Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight Walt Harris.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has offered a $5,000 reward for information. UFC President Dana White added another $25,000.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

