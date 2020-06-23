Police: Fight outside Mundy Township bar escalated into serious crash nearby

(6/23/2020) - Police say a fight outside a bar early Sunday escalated into a serious injury crash nearby.

The fight broke out around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Scooter's Bar at the intersection of Hill and Torrey roads, according to the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County.

Shortly after officers arrived at the bar, they learned of a serious crash with a black Jeep Cherokee and a motorcycle about a half mile north of the bar in the 5200 block of Torrey Road.

Multiple people received serious injuries in the crash, police say. Their names and conditions were not released on Tuesday.

Investigators believe the people involved in the crash were related to the earlier fight outside Scooter's Bar. The crash remained under investigation Tuesday, but police believe excessive speed was a factor.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Metro Police Authority at 810-820-2190.

Watch ABC12 News at Six for more information about the incident, including interviews with the victims' family.