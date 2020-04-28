Police: Fired employee returns with knife and cuts coworker several times

(4/28/2020) - A former employee of a Saginaw area car dealership is under arrest after allegedly cutting a former coworker with a knife.

The incident happened Monday night at American Auto Group in the 2900 block of Bay Road in Saginaw Township.

Police say the fired employee returned to the business and swung a knife at the victim, cutting him several times in the back, arm and hand.

Another employee ran to the victim's aid. The 36-year-old suspect ran off and he was captured by police in a field at a nearby Walgreens.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. The suspect has not been arraigned.