Police: High-value thefts in Genesee, Saginaw counties may be related

(7/23/2019) - Police believe several recent break-ins at small businesses in Genesee and Saginaw counties may be related.

The Bus Stop Inn in Birch Run is one of several businesses in southern Saginaw and northern Genesee counties to be broken into recently.

Investigators aren't saying what was taken in some of the break-ins, but it appears whatever they're stealing is worth a lot of money. A Frankenmuth veterinarian may have lost $100,000 worth of coins.

"They are hitting businesses and really putting a pinch on some of these businesses," said Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

One business feeling the pinch, the Bus Stop Inn near Birch Run, found broken windows, smashed bottles and a cash drawer missing after someone broke into the building during Saturday's power outage.

"A family owned business, they are not mega financially stable," said Tom Gruno, who owns the Bus Stop Inn. "We work really hard to make a little bit of money in places like this."

Police are looking for suspects. This break-in may be related to four or five other crimes at small businesses in southern Saginaw and northern Genesee counties.

On July 12, someone got in the Wilderness Trails Zoo near Birch Run. The same night, a diner across the street that is in the process of re-opening had a break-in.

Federspiel did not want to disclose what the people stole.

"Without getting into the details of what was taken, we are looking at a higher crime because of the value," he said.

Earlier this month, a Frankenmuth veterinarian reported valuable coins and medicine were in two safes that were stolen out of his office. Frankenmuth police say the stolen items may be worth $100,000.

Investigators are looking at two other break-ins in Burton to see if they might be tied to the Saginaw County crimes.

"Suspects may be targeting higher value businesses, so we tell all of our businesses as well as homeowners make sure you have your alarm systems on, make sure you have proper locking systems," Federspiel said.