Police: Home invasion in Lapeer County led to pursuit and crash in Flint

(3/2/2020) - Police say a violent home invasion in Lapeer County started a two-county crime spree that ended with a pursuit and critical injury crash in Flint early Monday.

A 37-year-old woman on Georgia Lane in Lapeer called 911 around 3:35 a.m. to report that her ex-boyfriend, who moved out of her house last fall, had broken in and was destroying things, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.

The woman told police that the suspect tried to steal her purse, which had keys to a white Dodge Journey SUV that they still owned jointly. A physical altercation broke out between them.

Police say the boyfriend got a hold of the keys, took the Journey, crashed into the woman's garage, dragged the woman a short distance outside the SUV and drove off.

A 36-year-old Mt. Morris woman also was in the Journey when he took off.

Lapeer County investigators later determined the Journey likely was at an undisclosed location in Flint and asked the Flint Police Department to look for it.

The boyfriend, who still was driving the SUV, sped off when a Flint police officer tried to pull him over, investigators say.

Police were chasing the Journey west on Stewart Avenue at a high rate of speed around 5 a.m. when it ran a red light at Clio Road and slammed into a red Jeep that was driving north.

The 52-year-old man driving the Jeep was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition with severe head and internal injuries, police say.

The 37-year-old boyfriend driving the Journey and the 36-year-old woman with him, who were not identified, both were treated and released at Hurley for minor injuries. Police arrested both after they were released from medical care.

Police have not disclosed what charges the suspects will face in Lapeer and Genesee counties. Investigators also are working to determine whether drug or alcohol use contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6808.