Police: Home invasion suspect went house to house looking for unlocked door

(9/25/2019) - Police are warning everyone to lock their doors at night after someone entered a Flushing home and stole several items while the residents were asleep.

The home invasion occurred sometime late Monday or early Tuesday in at an undisclosed residence in the Somerset subdivision near River and McKinley roads, according to the Flushing Police Department.

Police believe the suspect was going door to door in the neighborhood looking for an unlocked door to enter. The suspect then searched the home for items of interest that easily could be taken.

The residents reported some cash, electronic gaming gear and other small items missing.

Evidence from the scene was being studied at a Michigan State Police crime lab. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Flushing Police Department at 810-659-3119.