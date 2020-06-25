Police: Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in Southwest Michigan

(6/25/2020) - A 47-year-old man has been shot to death by a homeowner during an alleged break-in in southwestern Michigan.

Police responded about 2:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of a home invasion in progress in Berrien County's Coloma Township.

Coloma Township Police Chief Wes Smigielski says the homeowner came outside with his hands up when officers arrived.

Officers found the body of Kevin Cox inside the home. He had been shot once. Smigielski says the homeowner did not know Cox.

The shooting remains under investigation.