Police: Man, 75, fatally shoots Detroit-area neighbor

(12/23/2019) - Authorities say a 75-year-old man has been accused of fatally shooting a woman who lived next door to him in a Detroit-area apartment complex.

Warren police say the woman was shot multiple times Sunday morning in the hallway of the building in which they lived. The man and the woman, 53, had a history of arguing.

Investigators say the weapon was recovered from the man's home and he was arrested. Their names haven't been released.

