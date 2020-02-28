Police: Man accused of threatening downtown Holly on Facebook

(2/28/2020) - Police arrested a 23-year-old from Holly Township who is accused of posting a threatening message against the village of Holly and his former classmates on Facebook.

The Holly Police Department says the man posted a message on Facebook around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, which read in part: "Downtown Holly and every kid I went to highschool with is aboutta meet their fate real quick..."

Several residents shared the post with police, who launched an investigation on Thursday.

Investigators say the man's mood and demeanor had changed and he had become depressed since a recent breakup. Police also discovered that the man recently had purchased a handgun.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged the 23-year-old with a misdemeanor count of malicious use of a telecommunications service, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

Holly police arrested the man without incident on Friday afternoon and recovered his handgun. He remained in the Oakland County Jail on Friday evening while awaiting arraignment on Saturday.