Police: Man possibly drunk when he fell out of moving SUV

(9/16/2019) - Police believe three men were drinking before one of them fell out the window of a moving Jeep Compass on Saturday evening.

The Jeep was turning onto Applegate Road from Juhl Road in Sanilac County's Elmer Township around 7:10 p.m. when a 22-year-old from North Branch was hanging out the passenger window.

The G-force of the Jeep turning caused him to fall onto the pavement, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office.

The 18-year-old driver and 23-year-old passenger, both from Georgia, helped the North Branch man back into the Jeep. They drove him to Marlette Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Medical staff transferred the North Branch man to Hurley Medical Center for more intensive treatment.

The sheriff's office did not release names of anyone involved while they continue investigating how the accident happened. Alcohol use and failure to wear seat belts likely were a factor, investigators say.