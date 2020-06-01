Police: Man shot in the leg while group was target shooting nearby

(6/1/2020) - Police took custody of some rifles and handguns that a group was target shooting with near the Sugar Springs subdivision in northern Gladwin County after a man got shot in the leg.

Another residence in the neighborhood also had damage from a bullet that went through an exterior wall and lodged in an interior wall, according to the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office.

The man reported being shot around 2:50 p.m. Sunday at the residence near Lake Lancer in Butman Township. Sheriff deputies secured the area while emergency workers provided medical aid.

The man's family transported him to MidMichigan Medical Center in Gladwin for treatment.

Investigators recovered the bullet that hit the man's leg and another bullet that hit the nearby residence, according to the sheriff's office.

While on the scene, police heard more gunfire coming from an area north of the neighborhood. They found the four people target shooting at a residence on Hilts Road about 1,000 yards away from where the man was shot.

Police seized some of the firearms that the group was using to target shoot. No arrests were announced Monday, but the sheriff's office plans to forward reports to the Gladwin County Prosecutor's Office for review.